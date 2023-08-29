top story Students spread Griffon pride Downtown By Ashley Luthans News-Press NOW Ashley Luthans Author email Aug 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 Updated 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Students spread Griffon pride Downtown Video play button Students spread Griffon pride Downtown Read more: https://newspressnow.com Show more Show less Students spread Griffon pride Downtown Read more: https://newspressnow.com Ashley Luthans | News-Press NOW Missouri Western State University students decorate local businesses. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Missouri Western State University students gathered Downtown on Tuesday to show school spirit, meet their peers and explore a different part of town.The university hosted “Griff Up Downtown,” an event aimed at bringing new students to the Downtown area.New students from Missouri Western were welcome to grab a T-shirt, mingle and decorate storefront windows of local businesses downtown.Freshman Brooke Bess said the Downtown area had a nice atmosphere.“I think it’s really pretty down here,” Bess said. “I appreciate like the art and the architecture and it looks like a good place to kinda hang out and just be.”Delaney Massey said exploring St. Joseph is a good way for students to better understand their college town.“I definitely feel like it’s important for students to just like get a glimpse of just what the town is,” Massey said. “Just to like, you know, get out and about.”New student Savannah Peters wasn’t familiar with Downtown before Tuesday’s event but now plans to return to the area.“(I’ll) probably try to hang out with some friends, change the scenery up a little bit,” Peters said. “Just try and get off campus every once in a while, you know?”The event culminated in a pep rally at Felix Street Square.The window decorations will be judged, and the winning art will be announced at Missouri Western’s first home football game of the season on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports University Games And Toys Education School Systems Trade Ashley Luthans Author email Follow Ashley Luthans Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Northland Smithville to put public safety sales tax on November ballot +6 Regional News Bodies of 3 US Marines killed in Australian aircraft crash retrieved from crash site Central Missouri MU has no plans to use metal detectors for football games More Regional News → National News Nebraska Trump dismissive as New York attorney general accuses him of inflating his net worth by $2 billion National News US approves first-ever military aid to Taiwan through program typically used for sovereign nations +12 World News In latest violence, Israeli police kill Palestinian teen assailant and West Bank bomb hurts Israelis More National News → 1:43 Tracking clear and comfortable conditions Updated 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.