Area students created hundreds of valentines for older adults in town to spread the love this Valentine's Day.
The idea began last year with five classrooms but has now swelled to 65. The cards are special to each artist -- such as Ariane, a second grader in Sarah Wilson’s class at Eugene Field Elementary.
“This is a lily pad because lily pads are my favorite flower,” Ariane said. “Sometimes people are sad on Valentine’s Day because they don’t get to see people, so I think when they see our cards, it’s gonna make them happy.”
As Ariane pointed out, the goal behind the cards is to spread happiness, but it also gives teachers a sense of giving.
“It's important to reach out to the community and for the kids to know that it's okay to do things and be kind to people, even if you don't know them,” Wilson said.
The card-makers ranged in age from daycare all the way up to high school, and the cards went to 15 facilities in town including, Vintage Gardens.
Phyllis Benitz, Barbara Kelly and Norma Davis all received their cards during lunch. The trio shared a table together and spoke about what the cards meant to them.
“I think one thing you can say is (the kids) made our day special because we don’t always get valentines,” Benitz said.
“I really love children, and I think anything they do, we should be appreciative,” Davis added.
The original idea came from Maleah Lankford, the communications specialist at Freudenthal Hospice Care. She wanted to connect some of the facilities she works at with the community.
“It lets them know that they’re loved,” Lankford said. “Not just their families, but just complete strangers that care about them and their well-being.”
