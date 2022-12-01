An event held Thursday at Missouri Western State University promoted discussion about society's struggles to combat domestic violence and discrimination while highlighting projects of the social work program.
The Missouri Western Human Rights Fair served as a practically-minded showcase of what MWSU's social work program has taught its pupils, who include future therapists, investigators and case managers. Social work as a whole concerns itself with meeting the basic needs of individual people together with the needs of a community so that abuse happens less often and is less severe when it does. Demetrius Chance, a sophomore in the program, said society is far too polarized right now to make progress on this goal. He said that even bringing up some subjects, such as racial prejudice, causes some people to shut their minds to what is being said.
"Because, we're so triggered by these words, that it blinds us from a lot of the real issues that we could actually tackle together if we came together and actually had those conversations," Chance said. "Progress starts when the mindset for progress starts."
The lack of trust in a stranger to understand a crisis is a driving factor, for example, in human trafficking, said MWSU junior Megan Reed.
Awareness and understanding of people they encounter in the day to day are required to reduce the problem.
"People, they need to watch out for that when they are in college or going into the work field or going out by themselves, because at any moment, it could be you," Reed said.
Nobody pretends that even a miraculous effort by social workers alone would permanently end these problems. As explained by Grey Endres, assistant professor of social work, the university recognizes that every single one of its social work students will find themselves "deep in the trenches" the moment they graduate and enter the field. Applied learning exists so that real-world knowledge of what they face is established before they get there; classroom work alone will not be enough.
"For the seniors, it's built into their research," he said. "They learn how to realize outcomes, how to do real-world program implementation and to truly how to evaluate effectiveness. It's not enough to say how many calls (from victims) you took, or how many nights of service you provided, but how many people truly got better, were able to truly break the cycle of violence."
