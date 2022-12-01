Demetrius Chance

An event held Thursday at Missouri Western State University promoted discussion about society's struggles to combat domestic violence and discrimination while highlighting projects of the social work program.

The Missouri Western Human Rights Fair served as a practically-minded showcase of what MWSU's social work program has taught its pupils, who include future therapists, investigators and case managers. Social work as a whole concerns itself with meeting the basic needs of individual people together with the needs of a community so that abuse happens less often and is less severe when it does. Demetrius Chance, a sophomore in the program, said society is far too polarized right now to make progress on this goal. He said that even bringing up some subjects, such as racial prejudice, causes some people to shut their minds to what is being said.

