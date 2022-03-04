Missouri Western State University was able to welcome dozens of high school students Friday for a learning session on the reinforcement of soulful expression in the written word through tough times.
Conducted by Poet t.l. sanders, a celebrated leader of learning in versification who has been repeatedly honored by the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art and the Missouri Arts Council, the event welcomed local students and others from throughout the region. High School Writing Day 2022 is a moment of reunion first and foremost, celebrating the joy of assembling the area’s young creative minds once again.
“Last year we didn’t get a chance to connect with these writers,” he said. “The pandemic is hard. Poetry is catharsis. If we are going through something difficult, when we can lean on writing, we can get through it. Writing, generally, inspires a community. If I write something, I’m going to want to read it. And so generally people who like writing, like reading and like listening. There’s that element of reciprocity there in which we all learn together.”
Benton High School junior Asher Rice said the absence of opportunities like this has been sorely missed.
“I haven’t had as much experience in poetry as I would have liked,” she said. “And, being here today is extremely insane. I would never have thought I would be part of something like this, standing on a stage, sharing what I’ve written. It is an incredible honor to be here performing for all these people who are so great at writing and being able to be taught by other people to help me get better.”
Being seen as a first among equals amid his fellow learners, rather than a lecturer of the craft, is his goal, sanders said. He encourages this attitude in his lectures on the arts, poetry, prose and the spoken word.
“For me, I am more of a learner than a guide,” he said. “Imagine somebody who is on a safari. They may lead the tour, but each time as they take people into the unknown, there are comments, are discoveries made that the guide can now see through new eyes.”
Jaina Hope, also a Benton junior, said she considers the early exposure to performance in poetry to be a key part of her formative experiences.
“I’ve learned to not really be ashamed of what I’ve written,” she said. “To just kind of get it out there, accept criticism. And that criticism isn’t always a bad thing because it does help you grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.