Taylor Bristol, a senior and athlete at MWSU, said she feels the general community is uncomfortable talking about the change in access to abortion services, but the avoidance does not bring any benefits.
As many college students return to campuses for the first time since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, conversations are taking place about the change in access to abortion services.
Many states, including Missouri, have banned abortions, while others, such as Kansas, continue to allow them following the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this summer. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, there have been protests and demonstrations on both sides, with many of the loud voices being those of the younger generations. So it comes as no surprise that students are talking as a new school year begins.
Missouri Western State University spokesperson Kent Heier said no services have changed within the university’s health system and officials are determined to keep safe and quality health care available for students.
“Missouri Western is committed to providing the best possible services to all our students, including the services offered through the Esry Student Health Center,” Heier said. “None of the services were impacted by the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. We support high-quality, affordable and safe health care for all and will continue to offer health services consistent with state and federal requirements.”
Journee Davis, a junior at Missouri Western, said she didn’t anticipate university officials saying anything and was pleasantly surprised that they made a statement. Davis expressed gratitude that options are available to her and her peers, recognizing it as a privilege to be able to have any sort of conversation around the subject.
“They provide condoms, you know, other things, pregnancy tests and all that,” Davis said. “So I am appreciative because you may have some college campuses that don’t encourage it at all or don’t really have as many resources.”
“I don’t think there’s very many conversations going on about it, and not in my world at least,” Bristol said. “I think some of our resources on campus just remained the same. I think it’s kind of something that we’ve brushed under the rug and it’s uncomfortable so people don’t really want to talk about it.”
Bristol said that while she’s glad some statements were made by organizations on campus, there is much more to be done.
“I expect more from a lot of people just because there’s a lot of young women on this campus that could be put in a situation where this could affect them,” Bristol said. “I definitely expect more. But I also think that people just want to do like the political thing and be politically correct on things when that’s not always what’s important.”
