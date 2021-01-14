Most students in all grades returned to a five-day class calendar Thursday with the aim to get through the rest of the semester with no further big changes.
Being back in class with everyone who was there before is a welcome change for Kaylee Willis, but any pre-COVID sense of "normal" remains out of reach. The seventh grader admitted that time and again, she'd log into Zoom on a given all-online day and fall asleep.
"Still, everybody's taking like precautions," she said. "We're not allowed to sit next to each other, we have to have assigned seats wherever we go ... It's not normal how like a normal school would be if, like, Corona didn't happen."
Dr. Sarah Barmann-Smith, Bode Middle School principal, said the first day back went fairly well. Special efforts have been made to ensure everyone is aware that kids now will be back in school every week day. Thursday marked the formal beginning of the spring 2021 semester, triggering the schedule transition following a December vote by the St. Joseph School District Board of Education.
"So we had great attendance, called home, did some reminders," Barmann-Smith said. "Some kinds showed up a little bit late, but we're really excited that we had great attendance today."
Katelynn Fleming is hopeful she can turn her academic performance around this semester. She described staying engaged with online lectures as a challenge.
"I cannot focus at home and on Zoom, because it's kind of a little hard for me to focus," she said.
District officials have said they are aware of the troubles with the previous hybrid education system and made the decision to restore the five-day calendar for all non-Virtual Academy students "based on data." However, Communications Director Eileen Houston Stewart said in a Wednesday news release that parents should develop a plan for what to do if the decision is made to again reduce class days in the future.
This would be tied to the COVID-19 infection rate in the community based on input from public health officials.
"We know this year has had its challenges," said Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, as quoted in the news release. "We appreciate the patience of our parents, students and staff.
Edna Hayes, who has three grandchildren in the district, said she and her daughter both work overnight, and so it has been next to impossible to do that, get enough sleep, and also monitor the kids' online work. However, she said she'll do what she has to do if class days do have to be reduced later on, as it's "better to be safe than sorry."
"They have too much time on their hands, being at home," she said. "It's good they're back in school."