LeBlond CPR Training

Buchanan County Sheriff Joanna Mayer instructed seniors at Bishop LeBlond High School on CPR techniques Tuesday.

 Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW

Bishop LeBlond seniors received a life-saving lesson Tuesday. 

The students got some CPR training from members of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department. In addition to instructions on how to perform CPR itself, they also learned about the signs that a person may need to receive it.

