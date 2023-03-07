Bishop LeBlond seniors received a life-saving lesson Tuesday.
The students got some CPR training from members of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department. In addition to instructions on how to perform CPR itself, they also learned about the signs that a person may need to receive it.
Kimberly Huss, LeBlond's dean, said the CPR training is a skill it's important for the students to know to help serve their community.
"We pride ourselves on being pro-life and I think there's nothing more pro-life than learning CPR and trying to take care of those around you," Huss said. "Everyone kind of sees the need for the greater community to understand CPR and how to save others."
While the goal of CPR is to keep blood flowing through the body, the ways of performing it change. Protocols update every five years, with the last one coming in 2020.
Josh Rudisill, a Buchanan County deputy sheriff, said the updates come from the American Heart Association.
"During those five years ... they look at overall outcomes," Rudisill said. "They look at current trends in the medical community. They look at actual incidents of CPR and they update the guidelines on the best practices that come from sitting physicians [and] medical professionals."
The subject of CPR has gained notoriety in the past few months. On Jan. 2, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed and suffered commotio cordis, a life-threatening event that comes from a hard impact to the chest. Hamlin received CPR on the field for more than eight minutes, which was credited for saving his life.
"That's what saved his life in the long run is the immediate recognition of a cardiac event, immediate initiation of CPR and the use of an AED," Rudisill said. "(This) is exactly what we're teaching these students here today and the next group of students that we'll have in the next coming weeks."
One of the most common needs for CPR is an overdose. The protocol for CPR is to first check for a pulse and call 911. While some may worry about getting in trouble when in a situation like this, it's important to know that there are Good Samaritan laws in effect to protect those involved and encourage them to do the right thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.