Students from a variety of departments showed off real-world skills and hands-on learning projects at Missouri Western State University's inaugural Griffin Applied Learning Showcase on Friday.
The showcase began at 8 a.m. with the Student Art Exhibit. Throughout the day students shared exhibitions of creative artworks, live performances and research presentations. The celebration concluded at 9 p.m. following the Missouri Western Film Festival.
Michael Ducey, director of the applied learning office, said this event will prepare students for life after graduation.
“Students get to take the things they're learning in the classroom, whether that is the knowledge or skills that they're learning in those settings, and actually applying to real-world situations and real-world problems,” Ducey said.
Along with family and friends, students had the chance to connect with members of the community who share similar interests and skills.
Other events in the showcase included virtual presentations, jazz music from the MWSU band and a program open house.
Along with celebrating accomplishments, Ducey said this is a way for students to get practical experience communicating and sharing the type of work they do.
“They (students) spend a lot of time working on these things,” Ducey said. “It’s important we as an institution celebrate that.”
