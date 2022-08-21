For the first time in two years, students are heading back to school in St. Joseph with no mask mandate and with less restrictive COVID-19 guidelines.
Catherine Neumayr, Head of School for the St. Joseph Catholic Academy, said students are finally returning to more of a normal year.
“We are actually returning sort of to the norm of what we did before 2020 when we stepped away,” Neumayr said. “We’re able to return to actually all the normal processes still using great sanitary practices. The only sort of restrictions of any kind is we’re just going to ask people to be prudent about when they’re sick to stay home. It doesn’t matter what it is ... we want them to be wise about that and about spreading any kind of a virus.”
Tammy Smith-Hinchey, coordinator of health services with the St. Joseph School District, said they have developed a COVID-19 policy from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent guidelines.
“Any student that tests positive for COVID-19 will need to stay out of school for five days,” Smith-Hinchey said. “They may return on day six if they are fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medications and their symptoms are significantly improving on day six when they return.”
Smith-Hinchey said they ask students returning from testing positive to wear a mask.
“We recommend (masking) from the CDC guidelines from days six through 10,” Smith-Hinchey said. “We do not currently have a mask mandate but that is just to prevent the spread of illness to anyone else.”
The St. Joseph School District will require proof of a positive test from students calling in with that excuse. Students who do test positive may complete their learning tasks and assignments at home. This will help with attendance, Smith-Hinchey said.
While masking is no longer a requirement at the Catholic Academy, which includes all Catholic grade schools and Bishop LeBlond High School, Neumayr said all of the schools will remain open to any teachers, staff, parents and students who would like to continue wearing masks.
“If they know they’ve been sick or if they know they’ve had COVID, they could potentially wear a mask if they’d like but we won’t be monitoring or checking,” Neumayr said.
While the St. Joseph School District does not require the COVID-19 vaccine for those attending classes, Smith-Hinchey reminds students to continue to get other immunizations required by Missouri state law.
“Make sure you get those school-required immunizations up to date,” Smith-Hinchey said. “You have a couple more days. I have always hated to have to send the little kiddos home on the first day if they don’t have their vaccines up to date.”
The St. Joseph Academy also does not require families to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
“That’s a particular request from the bishop in our diocese that we don’t ever ask for proof of vaccination, nor do we ask for proof of whether you’re negative or positive,” Neumayr said. “It’s actually very exciting because we’re coming back, at last, to sort of what we consider to be normal, but we’ll always check and consider what the CDC is recommending.”
Smith-Hinchey said entering an endemic phase contributed to the SJSD’s COVID-19 policies for the 2022-2023 school year.
“As we see the end to the pandemic, I think that we just are ready to get back to normal,” Smith-Hinchey said. “I think we’re always going to have COVID, but it’s going to be more like your strep throat and your flu.”
Neumayr said the decision for the Catholic Academy was based on a discussion among faculty and students as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations.
“There’s a general sense among the faculty, staff, students and administration that we have really dealt with this well and prudently,” Neumayr said. “We’ve not endured terrific spreads and we do know that many and most of our families have been visited by COVID-19 and that there’s some natural immunity that set in. That’s given us a lot of confidence moving forward.”
Parents at the St. Joseph Academy have the option to decide how long their student will quarantine, Neumayr said.
“One of the philosophies of all of our campuses is the parents are the primary educators, and they really get to make that decision and that will respect it,” Neumayr said.
Due to the CDC guidelines both SJSD and the Catholic Academy will no longer contract trace. However, both will continue tracking and reporting COVID-19 cases.
“We are keeping track of how many positives are in a building so that we can make decisions based on if we’re starting to see an uptick of cases in a certain building, we can let families know to watch for signs and symptoms a little bit more stringently,” Smith-Hinchey said.
“In every attendance office, there’s a very close look at how we’re doing and a look at any patterns that we’re seeing,” Neumayr said.
Smith-Hinchey said she has felt a positive momentum going into this new school year.
I feel like all of us care about the kids,” Smith-Hinchey said. “We want the kids to be in the buildings. We want to see their faces. We want to see their smiles and we are just ready to get back to normal and ready for those kids to learn.”
Neumayr said she has seen a sense of relief from students, parents and faculty as we return to a closer normal.
“The knowledge that the hospitals are becoming smarter and smarter about how they’re responding to COVID and consequently, we’re not seeing people become quite as ill,” Neumayr said. “I think those things have put a lot of restored faith in us that we can move forward and just really return back to a beautiful ensemble of people that are able to live and work and enjoy school together without sort of that general fear that set in the last couple of years.”
For more information on the COVID-19 policies visit the SJSD’s website at www.sjsd.k12.mo.us and the St. Joseph Catholic Academy’s website at stjosephcatholicschools.com.
