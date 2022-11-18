Students across the nation were thrilled when they found out that some of their student loan debt may be relieved earlier this year. But after a recent ruling from a federal court, that relief is in jeopardy.

The student loan forgiveness program was announced in August and applications opened up in October. The plan was to allow some relief to those with student loans by forgiving up to $20,000. But the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals has put a block on the program, meaning no one can apply at this time.

