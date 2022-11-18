Students across the nation were thrilled when they found out some of their student loan debt may be relieved. But after a recent ruling from a federal court blocking the program, that may no longer be the case.
The student loan forgiveness program was announced in August and applications opened up in October. The plan was to allow some relief to those with student loans by forgiving up to $20,000. But the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals has put a block on the program, meaning no one can apply at this time.
Luis Euardo Silva, a Missouri Western State University freshman, said the decision frustrates him because for him to get his degree, he needs to take out more loans.
“It makes me mad because therefore I had to pay more out of my pocket for more … I go more into debt just to pay those loans, just to go to school, which is disappointing,” Silva said.
Logan Patton, a Missouri Western senior, said the decision is disheartening for her as she is just a few months away from graduating.
“I have a lot of student loans,” Patton said. “As a senior, that really kind of dampers me because I was kind of ready for a little bit at least to be taken away. So I'm not feeling the best about it anymore, but hopefully, something will turn around.”
And students aren’t the only ones upset with the news.
Hunter Akins, a Missouri Western alum said it's just another stress added right now.
“I was kind of upset because I've kind of been looking forward to it because it was going to pay off a majority of my student loans,” Akins said. “I am a first-gen college student like most students at Mo West and it was going to help me a lot with repaying it and stuff like that because it was going to cover a majority of my loans.”
Kaitlyn Whaley, another Missouri Western alum, said it's been a confusing experience and a roller coaster of emotions.
“Obviously, it's a great feeling when you hear that, ‘I have all of these student loans and such a big portion of them are going to be taken care of,’ and like that weight is lifted off your shoulders. And then to hear ‘Oh no. This is just taken away from you.’ I mean, it's, unfortunately, not shocking but it is at the same time just because I feel like there's so many people in the world right now that would like or in the U.S. right now that would benefit from this,” Whaley said.
Financial aid coordinators said they also are upset about the news and want students to know that they are still there to help in any way that they can.
As of now, the future of the student loan relief program is still unsure but students have faith that everything will work out in the end.
“Honestly, everyone can get through it,” Silva said. “We all find a way. Some ways are less pleasant than others but we can get through it in the end. Just don't let it drag you down. Always find a way.”
