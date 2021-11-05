Few would say COVID-19 hasn't been a miserable experience, but this is even more true in the fine and performing arts, where events with any kind of live audience have only recently come back into being.
The high school students of St. Joseph are at last returning to normalcy this month, with the first fall stage dramas and musicals taking place with almost all COVID-19 protocols relaxed. It is a return to a beloved form for Carli Valentine, Central High School senior.
"This year has just been such an amazing experience, and it's been really positive," she said. "There haven't been any negative moments that I've had, so it's just, it's helped me a lot, and it's really made me happy to be back on stage."
Central has been performing "Mamma Mia!" by Catherine Johnson, the celebrated 1999 production featuring the music of ABBA. A final show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the CHS auditorium. Also this weekend, Lafayette High School is putting on "Schoolhouse Rock Live!", a 1993 musical inspired from the educational series created by David McCall. Lafayette performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, as well as 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Benton High School's own show, "Flight of the Lawnchair Man," is scheduled for four dates later this month.
Drama teacher Annie Bramlage decided to become the faculty guide for student performances for the first time this year, after many years of work as a counselor. From this perspective, she speaks to the value that stage performance offers for student psychology.
"Being able to do this show and see them bloom and grow and develop, to have a sense of accomplishment, to feel inspired and beautiful with what they've accomplished, has been huge on their mental health," Bramlage said. "And to be a part of that with such a passion for mental health has been huge."
Cooper McLaren, CHS sophomore, takes a relaxed, comedic approach on stage, saying his main objective is just to make the audience laugh and have a good time.
"I've enjoyed just seeing everyone in the crowd again," he said. "It brought me back to every show I've ever done."
