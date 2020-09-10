Students will be entering the halls of Central High School one week ahead of schedule, according to a press release from the St. Joseph School District.
Students who have signed up for in-person instruction will be able to attend classes as the campus starting Sept. 21.
"Environmental checks have been completed and indoor air quality is within safe, normal ranges," the district said in a press release. "Construction is winding down this week and next week SJSD maintenance and technology staffs will be working to put everything in place for the return of CHS staff and students on Sept. 21."
A failure in the building's HVAC system, air quality issues and water damage in the Freshman index forced closure shortly prior to the start of the school year. The annex has more than 30 classrooms used by students of all grade levels.
“The safety and security of students and staff are our highest priorities,” said Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl. “We are pleased with the quality of work on this project and that it will be completed earlier than anticipated.”
Initial estimates at $2.5 million, but the project was completed under budget at $2 million.