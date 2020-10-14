At Lafayette High School, the hybrid education system launched by the St. Joseph School District this week is now in full effect, with the A-K and L-Z cohorts attending school Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
The two groups are based on the first letter in each student’s last name. The A-K cohort will attend class on Monday and Thursday, and study online on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The L-Z cohort will attend class on Tuesday and Friday, and study online on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Certain students within Individualized Education Programs will attend four days of the week, with Wednesday being the only online day, as is the case across the district. A St. Joseph School District graphic published with this story lays out how each student is affected differently in the new system.
Vanidy Womeldorff is among the Irish attending for four days a week. A keen participant in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, ahead of what she hopes will be the beginning of a career in the U.S. Navy after graduating, she said she misses the parades and drill ceremonies she enjoyed before COVID-19 hit the community. Womeldorff now urges her peers to follow pandemic containment guidelines so the situation doesn’t get any worse.
“Please, like, wear your mask at all times,” she said. “You won’t get to do half of the stuff you used to be able to do.”
The new system comes as the virus is flaring up once again across the nation. The 38th resident of Buchanan County to die of COVID-19 became known on Tuesday via the St. Joseph Health Department. To date, none of the confirmed local pandemic fatalities have been identified as children or young adults; the concern is that spread within a school building can result in elder, more vulnerable relatives being exposed by students returning home. Older teachers and staff are also at risk. The new hybrid education schedule, in part, was driven by the number of unfilled education labor needs for SJSD.
Coleone Barnes, a junior at Lafayette, said the new schedule has — to a degree — taken a weight off of his shoulders. The hope is that the schedule will allow the school to stay open part of the week for the indefinite future, and he can plan his home and work schedules around it. Yet, every day of lost in-person interaction with his peers is personally felt.
“You never really realize how big social, like interacting socially, with people is, until it gets taken away and you’re quarantined for three months,” Barnes said, referring to what happened this past spring. “It just becomes stressful, because you gotta balance certain things, and it’s a whole new lifestyle at this point.”