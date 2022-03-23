Everything in higher education typically costs something, whether it is built into a tuition and fees package or assessed based on need, and those costs are hardly immune to national trends of inflation.
Such seems to be the perception of students on the campus of Northwest Missouri State University amid the decision by its Board of Regents to increase tuition by 4% last week for graduates and undergraduates, effective for the 2022-23 academic year. The regents took steps to help students bear the costs, such as by raising the minimum wage for student employees to $10.30. This is being funded by a separate $4 fee assessed to all enrolled each semester.
Bailey Hendrickson, who represents her peers as Student Senate president, praised the minimum wage move.
“So far, the majority of the student body is very enthusiastic about the increase,” she said. “We are now able to pay student employees more, and I think students are actually excited about working for the university now.”
Mae Killeen, a freshman student in communication, spoke in terms of acceptance rather than enthusiasm about the increasing costs. She decided to enter higher education with both eyes open about how there is seldom a year, at any collegiate campus one might think of, that does not see a tuition hike.
Having decided to attend college away from her home state of Nebraska, affordability became a top priority for her. Northwest fit the bill, she said, and it still does.
“Affordability was definitely one of my biggest components I needed,” Killeen said. “I didn’t want to be drowning in debt when I was done with school. But, I’m also pretty fortunate in that my parents are helping me out a little bit, just a little bit. So, this increase doesn’t represent as much of an impact for me as it might someone else.”
March and April typically produce the season for tuition changes at various schools. Missouri Western State University’s Board of Governors next meets April 28, and they are expected to consider tuition changes on a scale similar to Northwest. North Central Missouri College, a two-year institution in Trenton, Grundy County, raised fees for certain programs and students who do not live in its immediate service area.
Joseph Zwiener, a junior in physics and mathematics, has seen a modest increase in the cost to attend each of the years he’s been at Northwest. To most on campus, the news comes as expected, something that is not at the front of one’s mind, as was the case with him. The fact that it’s hard to find a university that does not institute such changes year over year has been a topic of discussion within his family — is completing a college degree really worth it?
“My brother, who I’m basically at this point going to work for once I get out of school, to be honest, has talked to me about dropping out pretty often,” he said. “And, I’ve considered it.”
He concludes he is confident in the value of his investment. If for no other reason, his membership in Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity has established a uniquely enriching social experience for him now, and combined with what the university offers, may support his career in the future.
“It’s really about just staying around with my friends, that kind of thing,” he said. “And, really, it’s just to get out of my shell more. I’m highly introverted, and didn’t really do anything the first two years. I want to become more extroverted and get more experience. That’s really what this is all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.