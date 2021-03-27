Maggie Church is partial to green these days, rather than the Cardinal red she favored as a proud daughter of the South Side of St. Joseph.
The freshman at Northwest Missouri State University graduated from Benton High School last May and is keen to reflect on her family’s ties to the school, amid a proposed bond issue and reorganization plan that would change it forever. Church, who is registered to vote in Buchanan County, is still making up her mind about Proposition CARE. If approved Tuesday, April 6, it would fund a plan to convert Benton to a middle school, convert Lafayette High School also to grades 6-8, and leave the district with two high schools: One at the campus of Central High School, and one to be built into a campus bought from American Family Insurance at 4802 Mitchell Ave.
Her stance represents a not-often-discussed reality: Every voter registered here gets a say on the school district’s future, including the 18-year-old students and young alumni who it has served.
“There’s a lot of history here,” Church said. “Both my grandparents were alumni, and they have a lot of good memories of Benton. They still keep in contact with all of their friends.”
Church is prepared to support a measure, as this one does, that would leave Benton serving students in some capacity. It would be tragic to have it shut down or be replaced, she said. As a school, as a monument to the past younger students will still learn in, it may work.
“I mean, as time goes on, things have to change,” she said. “I’m not really hopeful that everything will stay exactly the same for the next like, 10 years. I know there’s going to be changes. I just think it’s important it stays open in some way or form.”
Erinn Lotspeich, a sophomore at Lafayette High School, will most likely graduate by the time any school change proposal is online. She said she would nonetheless consider a change in the school’s status to be a tragedy, depriving future students of the North End-Central-South Side culture of rivalry that defines St. Joseph. And how, Lotspeich wonders, can North End kids identify with a campus that is on the opposite side of town from Lafayette?
Lotspeich said she sees no appeal in the common argument that Lafayette is not up to “21st century standards” for a high school.
“I think the teachers are what makes a school, a school,” she said. “We can learn in a parking lot as well as we can learn in a fancy building if the teachers are amazing, like the teachers at Lafayette.”
Lotspeich wants future generations to have the same experiences she has had. She said she trusts district leaders have students’ best interests at heart, but they don’t seem to understand just how lucky she has been to be one of the Irish in her high school years.
“It just feels like home,” she said. “Like every time you walk in the principal’s office and see the teachers, even teachers I’ve never had, they all know your name. And they’re always just, like, happy to see me. It feels just right walking in the doors of Lafayette every day. It is home.”
James “Jay” Jura, who plans to graduate with the Central High School Class of 2021, said he is in favor of Proposition CARE and looks forward to voting for it on April 6. While the state of affairs in the district has hardly been a hindrance on Jura’s studies — among several other achievements, he scored a perfect 36 on the ACT two years in a row — he embraces the idea that more needs to be done for students.
“My grandma once said to me she would never vote ‘no’ on a levy for the schools,” he said. “Because, she places a value on education. And I think if you do that, you’re willing to take a little bit of a hit (in taxes) for the students and for their education.”
He embraces the Central-Benton-Lafayette rivalry as much as anyone, but to Jura, education is why we all ultimately care so much about each building.
“If you keep the students’ priorities in mind, you got to keep that as your first priority. What’s best for them? What’s best for their education, and their opportunities? I think the decision needs to be made not on tradition, but on what’s possible for the students.”
