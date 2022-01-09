The recent decision to extend forbearance on federal student loans offers some additional pandemic-era relief but advances no long-term reform.
Jake Phillips, a science teacher at Central High School, is among those affected by the uncertainty inherent in the lack of any long-term reform for the U.S. education credit system. Phillips holds a private education loan and is contemplating graduate studies, which would likely involve some kind of federal borrowing arrangement. The decision is all too common for young professionals: whether to take the next step in one’s life and career or hold back for fear of increased financial exposure.
“A lot of people were told, ‘Hey, do this to help your community, to help the bottom line for everybody, by doing this.’ And the problem is, there’s not really been a true light at the end of the tunnel,” Phillips said. “You see the light, but then something else happens to push it back. You see it with all kinds of people in education. They’re simply paying way more than they’re getting paid.”
In announcing that current U.S. Department of Education borrowers will not have to pay what they owe and will not accrue additional interest on their debt until May 1, President Joe Biden again declined to act on his 2020 campaign promise to broadly forgive at least $10,000 in outstanding debt per collegiate debtor. Forbearance first came into being during former President Donald Trump’s administration as COVID-19 ravaged the economy, and it has been kept as it is since spring 2020.
No one in the executive branch has put forth any concrete plan to do more.
“As we are taking this action, I’m asking all student loan borrowers to do their part as well,” Biden said in a late December statement, urging people to contact the Department of Education to develop a repayment plan and also to take other measures like get a COVID-19 vaccine. Nonpayment will result in default, which carries dire consequences.
When forbearance does come to an end, student borrowers will continue to accrue interest and make payments on an expanding debt obligation to the U.S. government. According to the Federal Reserve, Americans will soon owe $2 trillion in student loans, significantly exceeding the $800 billion owed on credit cards and $1.2 trillion owed on vehicles.
Overall, some 30% of all undergraduate students borrow money to pay for tuition, housing, books and other costs of a full-time student, while 54% do so for graduate coursework, as do 84% of would-be doctors and other candidates for advanced professional degrees.
“I don’t know anybody that doesn’t want to pay it back,” Phillips said. “I have no problem paying my money back. But when it just accrues so fast, people get put into a tough spot. It’s kind of amazing.”
