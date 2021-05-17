Dozens of students at St. Joseph Christian School have been working on a display of faith in living color on the Northwest Parkway.
“I Choose Joy,” created by art teacher Deborah Catron with production headed by ninth-grader Bree Davis, is a 50-foot display using a complex multicolor weave through links of metallic mesh fencing.
It will be installed on the Parkway near Corby Pond by the end of the week, weather permitting. Each façade of “Joy” presents a celebratory human figure dancing in differing directions, celebrating the students’ vision of God’s creation. Davis said she hopes this will demonstrate hope for those who have been through a difficult year.
“Everyone goes through stuff in life,” she said. “It’s important to choose joy and trust in God in these things. And remember that no matter what it is, we’re gonna jump for joy.”
“I Choose Joy” is to be placed on the Northwest Parkway for six to eight weeks and is meant to coincide with the coming of summer and the promise it brings as the community moves past the impact of COVID-19. Catron explained that this wasn’t originally the plan, but the desire to create a new representation of hope has motivated the students to work through hours of weaving her design through the fencing.
“I had told my students that no matter how long it took for us to do this, that it would have a purpose for the time that we completed it,” she said. “And so to complete it now just seems to be a really opportune and perfect time to spread a message of joy.”
Students have been working primarily with widely available plastic material, such as table coverings and trash bags. The material is cut into long strips and then laced by hand through each link in the undergirding fence. The result is a mosaic of sorts, with each diamond-shaped link supporting a colored square of material that altogether displays the image.
Davis considers the pursuit of spreading joy worthwhile at any time or place.
“It honestly just represents jumping for joy and sharing the love that God has had for us in our lives so that we may share that for others who live here in St. Joe,” she said.
