A student has been arrested in connection with a social media threat affecting Benton High School, officials with the St. Joseph School District said Wednesday.
The student is in custody after making the threat at about 8 a.m. Wednesday. Following an investigation, the St. Joseph Police Department took the student into custody. No one was injured in the incident and no weapon has been recovered at this time, Superintendent Gabe Edgar said.
Lara Gilpin, director of secondary education, said the student is a juvenile and that the situation developed after it became known to another person via a group chat on social media that the student had referenced the possibility of a shooting at Benton. That person then used a tip hotline to inform the district, Gilpin said.
"It was handled quickly and it was taken care of in an appropriate manner," she said. "We would encourage anybody that receives any type of threat to make a report, by all means. "
Eileen Houston-Stewart, SJSD spokeswoman, said there were no major disruptions at Benton during the incident and classes proceeded as normal.
At no time were any students or staff members in danger, the district said.
"SJSD takes all threats seriously and works closely with local law enforcement in these particular instances," Principal Lynn Davis said in a statement to parents. "We will not tolerate anything that poses a threat to student safety. This is a teachable moment and a reminder to talk to your child(ren) about the serious risks and consequences they can face from the school district and law enforcement agencies. Our goal is to keep our students and staff safe. This incident was handled swiftly and appropriately. Thank you for your continued support of our school."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.