A student has been arrested in connection with a social media threat affecting Benton High School, the St. Joseph School District announced.

The student is in custody after making the threat at about 8 a.m. Wednesday. Following an investigation, the St. Joseph Police Department took the student into custody. No one has been injured in the incident and no weapon has been recovered at this time, Superintendent Gabe Edgar said. 

