An apprenticeship program in the St. Joseph School District is helping students get a head start on their careers, and this year, kids can choose from more employer partners than in previous years.
Through the Hillyard Technical Center, the Northwest Missouri Regional Apprenticeship Program allows students to gain real-world experience before they even leave high school.
The program started from a partnership between the St. Joseph School District and the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. Clara Liles, the apprentice coordinator at Hillyard Technical Center, noted the program's growth.
“We started the program in 2018 with three occupations and four employer partners,” Liles said. “We now have 27 employer partners and offer seven different occupations. This year our new cohort of apprentices will be 27 students ...”
A previous News-Press NOW article reported the program had 15 employer partners in 2021, showing a growth of 12 partners in just one year.
Liles said that the program occupations include welding, CNC operator, industrial maintenance mechanic, IT generalist, auto body technician and auto body repair.
Jerry Caylor, the director of the Railshops with Herzog, said that Herzog has been involved for at least three years.
“Through (Liles) and Hillyard, we’re able to connect with students that are in the welding program and learning the welding trade, and that’s something we use a lot of here,” he said.
Caylor said that the program is beneficial to everyone involved.
“It’s been a very successful program,” he said. “The students love it. Employees enjoy helping and teaching the younger kids when they come on board, and it’s just been a win-win.”
One student apprentice is Jeremy Mattice, a Benton High School senior, who works as a welder and carman for the Herzog Contracting Corporation.
Mattice said that his duties include welding railroad cars, with his experience having “everything you can think of welding.”
He said that he thinks his job is a good start to building his future.
“Been here about a year, it’s a great place to work. The guys are great, teach you a lot of things, you learn a lot of Hillyard’s," Mattice said. "But then, Hillyard’s can’t teach you everything that you learn here (at Herzog). These guys have worked here for plenty of years, they teach you everything that you need to know to be safe around anything that you’re going to do here, teach the right ways to do it, teach you what not to do ...”
