Years of work as a substitute teacher, foster mother and advocate for special education students leave Brenda Steidel resolved to become, with hopes of the voters' blessing, a member of the St. Joseph Board of Education.
Steidel is the fifth of five hopefuls for the St. Joseph Board of Education who has given an introductory interview on her aspirations for the spring ballot, in which voters will choose two people to serve three-year terms. The ballot also features Isaura Garcia, Colby Oyerly, James Kindred and Kim Miller. The two candidates selected will replace Tami Pasley and Bryan Green, who did not file for reelection.
At various times since first becoming a foster mother in 2018, Steidel said, she has overcome myriad challenges in guiding children through the school system all while raising her own son. She embraces the mantle of being a voice for parents who feel overwhelmed, lacking for time and energy in helping their children succeed, or who are simply stumped by school district realities.
"Everyone deserves a good education," Steidel said. "And, that starts with the parents, but it also starts with educators who are passionate about keeping education going for the families here in the community. For the teachers themselves, it doesn't hurt to gain more knowledge, more awareness of parents' needs, and to help parents speak up."
At the same time that she decided to run for school board, Superintendent Doug Van Zyl appointed her and about two dozen others to the steering committee of Vision Forward, the grand public engagement process that begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a meeting at Word of Life Church, 3902 NE Riverside Rd. Steidel said it makes fundamental sense for board candidates to have as much involvement as possible in learning what the community wants their school district to about, and Vision Forward will assist in that goal.
"The only way that our school system is going to be better is if we get input from the community, the bad, the good, the ugly, the beautiful," Steidel said. "One person can't change anything. But a team, a group of people of like mind, can move can move the school system to be better, to to help improve it, nothing gets better overnight."
The election is set for Tuesday, April 5. There is no school board primary. To cast a ballot in the school board election, voters must be registered with Buchanan County or the Missouri Secretary of State by no later than March 9. Anyone who has moved residences, changed a name or other such circumstance since last voting must update their file by the March registration deadline.
