The Mosaic Life Care Foundation is offering STEAM after-school enrichment programming at emPowerU from Oct. 19 through Nov. 23.
The six-week program will be held Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Space is limited. The foundation will follow appropriate guidelines with participants and staff including temperature screenings, face mask requirements, social distancing and hand-sanitizing stations.
The programs are designed for students in grades 1 to 8 to create and develop an interest in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM). Program offerings include Coding Drones, LEGO WeDo 2.0 Robotics, Virtual Reality Explorers and SOS: Endangered Earth.
All sessions feature hands-on activities led by trained facilitators. The cost is $50 per child for the six-week program. To register, visitmlcfoundation .com/after-school-programming/.
For more information, contact Devran Brower, director of program operations, at 816-271-7910.
