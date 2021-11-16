Those seeking one of the two contestable seats in the next St. Joseph Board of Education election will have 13 days on which to file starting in early December.
State legislation has narrowed the filing period, and officials with the St. Joseph School District want to be sure the public is informed of when and how to initiate a campaign. The other change for this year is that filing will be done at the new Noyes district headquarters, 1415 N. 26th St.
Offices will be open on the Noyes second floor at the board secretary/superintendent offices from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday from Tuesday, Dec. 7, through Wednesday, Dec. 22, and from 3 to 5 p.m. only on Tuesday, Dec. 28. There are no filing hours on weekends, Thursday, Dec. 23, Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27.
These hours are subject to change in the event of inclement weather, COVID-19 shutdowns or other factors.
Anyone interested should call Board Secretary Donna Baker at 816-671-4003 or email donnabaker@sjsd.k12.mo.us to inquire about the latest information.
The election is set for April 5, 2022. Two positions are available with three-year terms.
