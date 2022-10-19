The St. Joseph School District faces high bars to clear as one of several agencies randomly selected to submit a state government report by the end of 2022. 

Members of the MSIP-6 Committee, with reference to the Missouri Schools Improvement Plan, heard on Wednesday some of the early indicators on whether or not the report will be a good one for the SJSD in its role as a Local Education Agency, or LEA.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com.

