The St. Joseph School District faces high bars to clear as one of several agencies randomly selected to submit a state government report by the end of 2022.
Members of the MSIP-6 Committee, with reference to the Missouri Schools Improvement Plan, heard on Wednesday some of the early indicators on whether or not the report will be a good one for the SJSD in its role as a Local Education Agency, or LEA.
A 43-category table, with color codes of blue, green, yellow and red, is a key part of understanding where the district stands now, blue being the best, red being the worst. Based on preliminary data, three of the 43 categories — the expenditure to budget index, the iReady scale of math proficiency and attendance rate — are colored "blue." Six of the 43 are colored "red," showing the district is "at risk" of not meeting the mark on student preparation for a college career, as one example.
"What we're submitting (in December) is our Continuous School Improvement Plan," said Kendra Lau, director of school improvement. "And they have been very specific about what they're looking for. And if there is one theme that you could pull from all of the conversations, it is, 'We want to better understand how you are supporting the academic preparation and well-being of every kid, every day.' And, by the way, they want to understand, 'How well does the Board of Education understand this?'"
Ultimately, compliance with the MSIP-6 standards on a 100-point scale will govern the SJSD's future accreditation. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will deem LEAs to be at various levels of accreditation. Districts that earn 95% or more of the 100 total points will be “accredited with distinction.” Any agency that earns more than 70% will earn full accreditation. More than 50% of points awarded will confer provisional status and subject the LEA to high scrutiny from DESE.
Anything below that will result in “unaccredited” status. Although such matters are ultimately in the hands of the Missouri State Board of Education, loss of accreditation can mean that the state will take major steps to intervene in a given LEA’s operations. There is no cause at this time to believe such an event is likely for the SJSD.
Notably for now, attendance has seen improvement, with 80% of all students making 90% of their scheduled class hours. The attendance rate had collapsed below 70% at several schools over the course of last year. However, the outcomes are mixed, with an 8% improvement in attendance observed in grades K-8, while high school attendance remains essentially flat. More internal data collection and analysis will be needed to get a better understanding of why that is, Lau told committee members.
School board member Kim Miller said DESE is being fair in requiring the district to meet its varied standards.
"Because they make allowances, and everyone understands how we went through the pandemic, and the effect that has had," Miller said. "But, we can't always rely on something like the pandemic to explain away a lack of student capabilities. We have to continually improve."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.