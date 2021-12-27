There is a distinct possibility that the state will set aside certain rules on transfers between public school districts in the course of the coming session of the Missouri Legislature.
Lawmakers set to convene Wednesday, Jan. 5, in Jefferson City have been prompted by the Missouri State Board of Education’s 2022 Legislative Priorities to take up the matter. Today, the most common transfer cause is a “transportation hardship.” Within that system, a family has to show that they can more easily get to an alternative school building than where they would otherwise go.
Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven estimated Monday that she signs no more than a dozen or so transportation waivers per year, in part because of the high bar to clear, and in part because most people are content to stay put.
“Even if you look at other states — and they do have open enrollment that comes into play — it’s not like every parent rushes out of their communities to go somewhere else, given the opportunity,” Vandeven said.
Open enrollment, in which a student’s attendance within a district is between the student, the family and district administrators — with state rules playing a limited role — is common outside of Missouri. The Education Commission of the States, a partnership between various government entities that researches such matters, found in a 2018 report that open enrollment exists in some form in 44 states.
The Missouri Independent, an online publication focused on state politics, reported in April that the most high-profile effort to bring about open enrollment in Missouri, HB 543, would have allowed up to 5% of a given district’s student body to transfer out per year if their recipient districts agreed. Amid concerns that this could deprive rural and low-tax-base districts of resources, the bill ultimately failed in the last legislative session.
According to Vandeven, it will be essential for parents to make their voices heard as to how much demand there is for liberalized transfer rules and what form the new rules might take. It is clear enough that interest in transfers has risen during the pandemic, as families seek to experiment with different agencies and how they individually approach education in unprecedented times.
“This is about continuing the conversation in light of what we’ve learned over the past two years,” Vandeven said. “What works for kids, and maybe, what doesn’t? And how do we make sure we have the right safeguards in place? This is about keeping our children right at the center of this and our families right at the center of this.”
