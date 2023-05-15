Lawmakers

Significant legislation on schools, agriculture and the state constitution all went belly up in the Missouri Senate on Friday, and Northwest Missouri's newest delegate in that chamber isn't happy. 

"I've not enjoyed what went on the last two weeks, for sure," said Sen. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe. "Filibusters are an important institution. But here recently ... for sure the last two weeks, in my mind, it was just political posturing. We've got to continue to try to work on the Senate and make it a little less toxic."

