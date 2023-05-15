Missouri Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, State Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, and Sen. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, participate in previous interviews. Each made observations Monday about the end of the 2023 Legislative Session.
Missouri Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, State Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, and Sen. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, participate in previous interviews. Each made observations Monday about the end of the 2023 Legislative Session.
File photos | News-Press NOW
Missouri Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, State Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, and Sen. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, participate in previous interviews. Each made observations Monday about the end of the 2023 Legislative Session.
File photo | News-Press NOW
Sen. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, speaks during a past interview in his hometown.
File photo | News-Press NOW
Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, participates in a past interview in his hometown.
File photo | News-Press NOW
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, speaks in a past interview in Jefferson City.
Significant legislation on schools, agriculture and the state constitution all went belly up in the Missouri Senate on Friday, and Northwest Missouri's newest delegate in that chamber isn't happy.
"I've not enjoyed what went on the last two weeks, for sure," said Sen. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe. "Filibusters are an important institution. But here recently ... for sure the last two weeks, in my mind, it was just political posturing. We've got to continue to try to work on the Senate and make it a little less toxic."
Bills can get many procedural votes in the House of Representatives and the Senate, but on Friday, all the work on them became moot without two final votes of passage and conveyance to Gov. Mike Parson for his signature (or veto). As Black referenced, the main culprit was the Senate filibuster, by which a delegate may "hold the floor" indefinitely by talking at length, stopping any further votes.
A rural eastern Missouri delegate did so by, among other topics, telling a metaphorical story about Darth Vader, the Star Wars villain.
"If you are watching or listening to this happening, you may ask, 'What in the world are they doing?'" Black said. "In the back rooms, there's usually a lot of negotiating going on, talks on moving the process forward, so we can try to get the best physical product of a bill. This time, we watched people hold the floor for personal reasons, no negotiating going on."
Among the victims was HB 253, which would have permitted parents to send their children to whatever Missouri public school district will take them, as long as the family takes care of transportation. This is called open enrollment. Another was SB 76, which Black sponsored, restricting the foreign ownership of farmland. Omnibus legislation called the Parents Bill of Rights likewise failed; that would have required districts to greatly expand online access to their internal documents, and more tightly governed what teachers can teach.
A measure to make it harder to modify the Missouri Constitution also failed. This concerns Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, who laments the ease with which a referendum legalized recreational marijuana. There is a role for this mechanism, VanSchoiack said. But he would have liked to see a minimum of 57% of voters in favor. Because the involved bills all died, any given referendum would still be able to pass with a simple majority.
"We're looking at probably having legal abortion come up as an initiative petition in 2024," VanSchoaick said. "It will probably be on the ballot, and it will probably pass with a simple majority. I don't think it would get to the 57% we wanted, had the bill passed. So, we'll probably have legalization of abortion in Missouri because this didn't pass this year."
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, who represents St. Joseph, offered a positive outlook on what has transpired. For example, as part of broader legislation on public safety, he guided Max's Law to final passage, which will increase protection of law enforcement working animals. It is named for K-9 Max, a St. Joseph Police Department dog shot and killed in 2021.
"From my perspective, I think this session went quite a bit smoother than some others have gone," said Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville. "Each of the 34 senators has the ability to stand up and filibuster if they so desire. Despite that, I feel like we got a lot done this session. We passed a lot of impactful legislation that brings benefits to St. Joe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.