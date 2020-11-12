Students who are wearing face coverings, and come into contact with others wearing face coverings, will likely be sent into quarantine less often than before in the Show Me State.
The Office of the Governor of Missouri announced on Thursday that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will now advise its constituent 555 education entities statewide — including the St. Joseph School District — to consider not applying quarantine procedures previously in place, if all parties involved in a COVID-19 exposure were "properly wearing" face coverings when they came into "close contact."
A COVID-19 "close contact" is defined as any situation in which two or more people are within six feet of one another for 15 cumulative minutes or longer, and one of the people involved is either actively sick with COVID-19 or tests positive for the virus immediately afterward. Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who won election to a four-year term on Nov. 3, said in a news release the change is the consequence of hard work to protect the public while facilitating the proper functioning of Missouri schools.
"We know that COVID-19 is not going away soon, so it is important that we continue to evaluate the guidance we're issuing at the state level to make sure our procedures are sustainable for the next several months," Parson said. "We have been working hard with DESE and (the Department of Health and Human Services) to find a solution that allows us to continue providing the high-quality education our students deserve, while still keeping them, our teachers and all school staff members safe."