With Friday marking the last of three days on which local students won't go to school before Monday's start of hybrid education, efforts are underway to address the state's teacher shortage — a key factor in the current crisis.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is asking for funding in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget for its "Grow Your Own" program, which promotes training of new teachers from as young of an age as possible.
If the $200,000 sought by DESE are approved by the Legislature in Jefferson City, it will be able to fund up to 40 districts with $5,000 to $10,000 grants to help pay for future teacher education. Institutions like Northwest Missouri State University and Missouri Western State University train them after that, and the completion of college credits within a baccalaureate program is required to earn a teaching certificate. Northwest started as a school for teachers in 1905; Western has operated an education faculty for much of its own 105-year history.
"Grow Your Own says, you know what, the pipeline doesn't start on campuses, it actually starts in high schools," said Dr. Paul Katnik, DESE assistant commissioner. "Our future teachers are sitting in high schools right now.
"And the idea around the Grow Your Own program is to ... be on the lookout for high school students who would make good teachers; to invite them to consider this as a profession to be in, while we partner with them all the way through preparation."
Reducing teacher training costs for all involved is seen as an essential task, especially for the students themselves, who in Missouri can expect a starting salary of just under $32,000, which on average increases to about $42,000 as they earn advancement and experience, the 42nd lowest such average in the nation.
"It seems unconscionable, speaking as a Missourian, to have some of our best and brightest flee to other states where they can make $6,000 more, $8,000 more, even $10,000 more in their first year," said Dr. Timothy Wall, dean and director of the NWMSU School of Education. "So I think we have to find ways — policy considerations — to look at the compensation of teachers.
"And I'm not an expert in these areas. But I can say that would be a place to start."
Luke Armstrong, MWSU junior studying music education, said he has yet to decide if he will start his career at the high school or collegiate level. A key factor in his decision, which may well be representative of what effect future educators of this kind will be able to have on the teacher shortage, is the cost of getting the training, certifications and supplies he'll need.
"What you need is good teachers," Armstrong said. "Almost everyone I talked to, the reason they got into education was because of the teacher they had before. And they inspired them to create, or become teachers and create more. You need to give more help to the teachers making that difference."