School leaders to reduce spending
Video play button

Local school leaders will have to reduce spending in light of a seven-figure deficit, but they get advisory help from the state level in doing this.

Linda Quinley, senior director of school finance for the Missouri School Boards Association, helps govern the training programs all newly elected Board of Education members must undergo. The main program is 18 hours in length, and by law it must be done within the first year of service by each board member. A one-hour refresher course is then required in each subsequent year. It’s times like these in which the training has particular import.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.