Members of the St. Joseph School District governing body confer in fall 2022 at the Troester Media Center. That year, inflation put the costs and revenues on many considerations out of balance across Missouri for public agencies.
Local school leaders will have to reduce spending in light of a seven-figure deficit, but they get advisory help from the state level in doing this.
Linda Quinley, senior director of school finance for the Missouri School Boards Association, helps govern the training programs all newly elected Board of Education members must undergo. The main program is 18 hours in length, and by law it must be done within the first year of service by each board member. A one-hour refresher course is then required in each subsequent year. It’s times like these in which the training has particular import.
“We know the costs of everything from food to supplies and utilities and salaries and benefits have gone up,” said Quinley, who served as chief financial officer for Kansas City Public Schools until last year, then joined MSBA to offer her knowledge on a statewide level.
Quinley spoke entirely from an all-Missouri perspective, and has not offered input on the local situation: a forecast St. Joseph School District deficit of up to $7.4 million for Fiscal Year 2024.
Many Missouri districts, she said, struggle to adapt to the increased cost of operations affecting all public agencies, as the national trend of inflation wreaked havoc throughout FY 2022 and FY 2023, the term which ended June 30. The state pays out $6,375 in base aid per pupil, along with additional moneys that vary district by district. More kids enrolled means more money; fewer kids enrolled means less money.
The only way districts have been able to reliably increase their revenues to bear the brunt of inflation is through local taxation. Tax rate hikes require a high-stakes referendum. Revenue can sometimes increase as the value of the taxed property goes up, but that is hardly guaranteed. The Missouri Legislature has not increased the $6,375 payment-per-pupil for the last five years.
“That state aid has remained flat per pupil,” Quinley said. “So, if we aren’t seeing increases in local assessed (property) valuation to support the needed increases, then it has been really tight for our districts.”
At the end of the day, school board members who have to decide how to respond to these challenges are unpaid volunteers who are not required to have any business or financial background. The training helps.
“It’s about how to make educated decisions and choices based on what’s best for everybody as a whole and not only out of personal beliefs,” LaTonya Williams said. “You attend trainings, you read books, you write papers, and then they also have areas where you go and observe other school districts, to learn from their example.”
Williams, St. Joseph board president, and David Foster, the board member who preceded her in holding the gavel, have each received an MSBA master board member certification. This reflects their decision to go beyond the 18 required hours. MSBA offers “advanced,” “masters” and “distinguished” certifications, in a sequential program.
