Missouri is lagging behind almost every other state in K-12 school funding, according to a recent report released by the state auditor.

Nicole Galloway, the state auditor, said Missouri's overall funding has kept up with inflation, but the total dollars flowing from the state government to local schools are "significantly" less than in other states.

"The state is not stepping up to meet the needs of students in Missouri, shifting the burden and leaving Missourians paying higher property taxes to support their schools," Galloway said in a statement that announced her findings.

Galloway is the only statewide elected Democrat. She announced separately from the audit that she would not seek re-election in 2022.

The state uses a model, dubbed the State Adequacy Target, that's meant to continually fund schools by increasing the amount of money local districts get from the state as inflation increases. But Galloway said the target hasn't kept up with inflation like it's supposed to.

According to her audit, the state ranks 49th in K-12 funding.

"The opportunity for a quality education is key to ensuring economic growth. My report details the facts that can spur change at the state level so we no longer rank at the bottom when it comes to supporting schools," Galloway said.

For each student, the state provides about 32% of the dollars. That leaves local districts to shoulder more of the burden than in other states, and the results can vary.

In St. Joseph, a recent bond issue that would have funded school improvements at the local level failed. Yearly state funding isn't enough for wholesale infrastructure changes the district seeks.

According to a 2018 report from the auditor's office, 68% of school districts in Missouri had experienced an increased reliance on local funding versus state funding.

From 2013-2017, Galloway said the state didn't meet its obligations to fund schools at a rate commensurate with the average operating expenses from the top 25 school districts. The legislature then changed the formula so that it's legally compliant, but places Missouri near the bottom in terms of total funding.