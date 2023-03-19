With recreational marijuana sales underway in the state, the Missouri School Board Association provided districts, including the St. Joseph School District, policy recommendations and guidance.
"It identifies federal and state law and how federal and state law stands on these issues, so it's good to have that reference,” said Shannon Nolte, the St. Joseph School District’s nonacademic services director. “It also gives a preliminary recommendation on ‘this is what administrators should do in this situation.’”
Despite adult-use marijuana sales beginning in February, it is still illegal to have marijuana on school property.
“The general rule is it is prohibited,” Nolte said. “Obviously, with students, it's an age thing.”
For students, school policies are the law since it is illegal for people younger than 21 to have, be under the influence or sell marijuana, regardless of whether they are on school property or not.
"With the staff side of things, because of the federal Drug-Free Workplace Act, we are guided by that, and that's what restricts and prohibits a lot of the staff use," Nolte said.
Staff members cannot be under the influence of marijuana or have it with them on school property or on duty.
“If they’re not under the influence, then that’s what really our guiding line is,” Nolte said. “It may still be in their system if it's tested, but we really look at that under the influence side of it.”
Nolte notes there is still ambiguity between federal and state law, leading the Missouri School Board Association to provide policy recommendations in some places, points where it lists there is uncertainty and points where it encourages districts to consult with their attorneys.
“What I think is very beneficial in this document, is it refers us to board policy. So, if there is a potential change or a need to change, we can go to that board policy, review it, talk to our district attorneys and then recommend those changes to our board of education,” Nolte said.
