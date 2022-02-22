More than 14% of educators left their jobs in the last academic year, and there are a number of causes for this, but the key message heard Tuesday from the St. Joseph School District was simple: That can't go on.
Brian Kraus, human resources director, spoke to the matter as the keynote address for Vision Forward, which attracted about 150 people in person to the Word of Life Church and 33 people to a simultaneous live-stream and Zoom call.
Organized by Bob Miller, Teresa Simmons, Linda Bahrke and Dave Hinde, with Miller of the VF Community Engagement Team serving as Tuesday's emcee, the floor at the Word of Life Church was left open to the public. Participant speakers consistently said that they're concerned about the happiness of district staff and the perceptibly bad reputation the SJSD has acquired in the last 10 years, while offering various remedies for these problems.
"We on the CET got the chance to hear the presentation in advance. One of the things that really stood out me is this whole negative narrative," Miller told the audience. "I would charge you to think of one way you personally can think of talking in a more positive way. And if that could be just about this Vision Forward process, that would be awesome."
Wisconsin native Greg Filardo, one of the participants, said he worked as a teacher for 32 years for Milwaukee Public Schools before he retired to St. Joseph. On the matter of negativity in the community, Filardo offered perspective: You can't teach within impoverished, crime-ridden urban neighborhoods and then think things in St. Joseph are truly that bad. Filardo emphasized that faith in God gets one through any challenge.
"Open your mind, open your horizons," Filardo said. "And I guess the best thing, when you're talking about (teacher) pay, that's not really what it is. Lord, give me the strength and the ability to see the beauty you created in all your children, and help me manifest it in each one of these children to the surface so that all can see the beauty of your creation."
Brett Esely, an event participant best known for his role as director the Development and Sports Commission of the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau, has two children in the district who attend Oak Grove Elementary School. Although it is one of the newest buildings in the district and has one of the best reputations among local institutions, Esely observed the complexity of that advantage: More and more people want to send their kids to Oak Grove if they can. This leads to staff shortages and larger class sizes.
"It can be a struggle, especially as the year starts, to maybe find enough teachers to teach those classes," Esely said. "I'm always optimistic. That's why these sessions exist. We've got great participation here, and I think we've got a broad base of people in this room that come from all backgrounds of the district, people who can work together to address problems like this."
