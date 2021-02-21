St. Paul Lutheran School is observing 25 years of operation with a drive to raise financial aid for families in need.
The school is calling attention to the 25-in-25 Campaign, which is based on a $25,000 matching grant from an anonymous donor given in honor of the anniversary and Lutheran Schools Week, which runs from Sunday, Feb. 28, through Friday, March 5. According to director of Christian education Bernie Fortmeyer, the funding will have no restrictions or qualifications aside from an assessment of financial need.
Fortmeyer, who is co-chairing the campaign with his wife Amelia, estimated it will most likely benefit families who desire to send more than one child to the school but can't afford to do so. Annual tuition runs about $4,100 per pupil, per year.
"I believe that love conquers all," Fortmeyer said. "That's a trite phrase, but it's scriptural. And it's, you know, about the love of Christ. We reflect that in this world, what the world needs now is love. We do a great job of educating all the kids on the basic curricula, but we offer that intangible, which gets into their system and, I think, they benefit from it throughout life."
Eighth-grader Bryson Ingraham said he has come to recognize that attending St. Paul Lutheran has been the best path for him in education. He has an affinity for electronics and engineering, and has had extensive hands-on experience in Greg Dunlap's industrial arts class.
"The teachers are great. They care about you a lot," Ingraham said.
Sentiments like these, and the drive to create disciples of Jesus Christ of all ages, are the personal inspiration for Principal Kendra Fleck, who took charge of the school after eight years as a teacher.
"This school just has a special place in my heart," she said. "I love to see it grow, and I love to see all that's going on in the school ... There's just a lot of goodness here that I don't know if people really know is here."
More information about the 25-in-25 campaign will be made available at the school's website, www.splcc.org.