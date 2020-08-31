When St. Patrick’s School was built in 1874, St. Joseph was still basically a frontier town.
On a rainy Monday morning in the midst of a global pandemic, a few onlookers, many of them former students, saw the school demolished.
For close to 150 years the school served a once vibrant surrounding community in Midtown St. Joseph.
John Cathcart a, former St. Patrick’s student, remembers his old neighborhood and how he knew everyone in it at one time.
“Had a lot of good priests and lot of good parishioners, just great people. A lot of us passed away, everybody moved away,” Cathcart said.
Cathcart remembered he and his brother Jimmy playing lots of basketball in the gym against other Catholic schools.
“We beat St. James, Cathedral, all of them. It was a great school, it really was,” Cathcart said.
As Madget Construction workers and backhoes dug into the old building, onlookers stopped by to gaze at the action from cars and pickups.
Earl Puett, maintenance manager for St. Patrick’s Church, remembered when the school closed in 2007. Since that time the building suffered severe structural damage, he said.
“We had a flood in that building three years ago and it suffered some severe damage and the roof is not in very good shape,” Puett said. “Financially, the parish can’t afford to put anymore money into it.”
Puett said he hated to see the building demolished for the memories and what it meant to the community.
“It’s a sad thing to see but everything has kind of left this area,” he said.