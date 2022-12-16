St. Joseph schools could adopt a lighter weekly class schedule within three years, potentially moving to a four-day schedule.
The concept is in its earliest stages, but Superintendent Gabe Edgar has asked the Independence School District, based in nearby Jackson County, to share advice and findings from its plan to drop Monday from its class schedule and engage on it with his team.
Starting in August, Independence students will not go to school on Mondays, after a 6-1 school board vote this week. If adopted locally, a similar model could save the St. Joseph School District money, give staff valued preparation and rest time, improve new employee recruitment and adapt children and adults to a changing world where longer working days and having longer weekends are more common.
If the St. Joseph School District should follow suit, the change would not go into effect before the 2024-25 school year, as the planning process would take some time.
"We don't even really want to talk about it as a school district, as a whole, until we understand all of those moving parts," Edgar said. "So we're a long way from taking any kind of proposal to anybody."
And yet, Edgar explained, this is of keen interest to him on several points. One example is Independence's similar enrolled population, at 14,240 (the St. Joseph School District has 10,312 students). Another is demographics: Family income, particularly in the context of free and reduced lunch, is similar in both districts, as are the growing populations of Spanish and Chuukese-speaking households.
"In many ways, St. Joseph is Independence and Independence is St. Joseph," Edgar said.
In any event, Independence broke the mold. The four-day schedule was a rural Missouri thing until now. Almost all of the more than 140 districts that have adopted it so far are low-population, low-tax-base areas. With the Independence change, the concept now is established in a larger city.
"... I suspect you’re going to see many larger districts that fell in the 'never four-day camp' open up to the idea and at least explore the option," said Jon Turner, associate professor of educational leadership at Missouri State University, a leading scholar on the four-day calendar. "This is a workforce issue and the school staff shortage is now hitting all districts not just rural Missouri."
Edgar said he is at present at "52-48," a ratio of pros versus cons, or 52% favorable recommendations and 48% reasons to be skeptical of the four-day idea. Some of the major cons include, Edgar said, fears by parents that they will have no one to watch their child on whatever day is dropped from the schedule. For this reason, community surveys, careful studies of the situation, public engagement and more all will occur before the change.
Edgar spoke to how some may still reject the idea out of hand, but as he intends to continue serving the community for at least the next four years, he's willing to see the process through to the end, wherever it leads.
"I want to be here for the whole student," Edgar said. "So, you have to be here for the whole district ... So, if it makes sense as a district, then you can't listen to the noise. You just have to avoid the noise the best that you can."
