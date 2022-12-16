Gabe Edgar

Superintendent Gabe Edgar speaks on Friday. There would be pros and cons in adopting a four-day class schedule for the St. Joseph School District, he says.

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph schools could adopt a lighter weekly class schedule within three years, potentially moving to a four-day schedule.

The concept is in its earliest stages, but Superintendent Gabe Edgar has asked the Independence School District, based in nearby Jackson County, to share advice and findings from its plan to drop Monday from its class schedule and engage on it with his team.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.