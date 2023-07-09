Lucas Dionne speaks on Friday about a robot he and his teammates Gavin Miller and Jayden Cox designed during the Technology Student Association National Conference, held from June 28 to July 2 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Tatumn Mace speaks on Friday with a 3D-printed drone her team designed. Along with Lucas Dionne and Gavin Miller, she placed in the Top 10 among competitors at the Technology Student Association National Conference held from June 28 through June 2 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Two teams and one individual representing local schools attained top 10 honors at a national gathering of more than 6,000 competing students in technical fields.
Autumn Webster, Lucas Dionne, Jayden Cox, Gavin Miller, Tatumn Mace and Calvin Bears traveled from June 28 through July 2, with Technology Student Association coordinator Ryan Stobaugh to Louisville, Kentucky, for the TSA National Conference. Students are considered elite among the world’s young techies just for being there, as schools from overseas send competitors, according to Stobaugh.
“Soft skills” are also judged. Students simulate presenting a device for consideration by real-world colleagues and clients in all sorts of fields, like the creation and flying of aerial drones.
“With all technical things, there is a wide variety of options that you can try,” said Mace, who is getting ready to join the U.S. Air National Guard and train as an avionics mechanic. “Like, for instance, I didn’t start being interested in drones until I competed in it because it was just an opportunity that I had in that moment. I will definitely be using it for my future. I’m very excited to see where it takes me.”
Mace, Miller and Dionne placed sixth nationwide in the UAV challenge, in which they had to design, 3D print and build a drone capable of flying through an obstacle course. There is no time limit on the building of the drone, but the team is committed once it takes off, and they get 10 minutes to finish the course.
Dionne, Cox and Miller placed seventh nationwide in the systems control event, in which the trio had to design and build a robot that organizes different varieties of medicinal pills — represented by breath mints and hard candies — completely from scratch in two hours.
Placing is about more than bragging rights. It also proves to oneself and others that technical know-how can be applied excellently, accurately and on a tight schedule.
“I know everything in the future is technology,” said Dionne, who has enrolled at Missouri University of Science & Technology in Rolla, Missouri. “So there’s good job security going into engineering because someone has to design all the stuff that you need. I’m hoping to find something good when I get out of college.”
Bears competed by himself in computer-aided design, in which he had to regard a schematic of a randomly selected mechanical part drawn or printed on paper before constructing a model of that part and rendering an electronic representation of it. He placed fifth nationwide.
TSA is open to any St. Joseph School District student, but almost all of the national qualifiers are from Central High School, where Stobaugh teaches. The exception is Bears, who just finished eighth grade at Truman Middle School. He is the highest-placing TSA nationals finisher to ever come from Truman. Bears has not yet decided where he will attend high school this fall.
