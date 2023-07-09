Lucas Dionne

Two teams and one individual representing local schools attained top 10 honors at a national gathering of more than 6,000 competing students in technical fields.

Autumn Webster, Lucas Dionne, Jayden Cox, Gavin Miller, Tatumn Mace and Calvin Bears traveled from June 28 through July 2, with Technology Student Association coordinator Ryan Stobaugh to Louisville, Kentucky, for the TSA National Conference. Students are considered elite among the world’s young techies just for being there, as schools from overseas send competitors, according to Stobaugh.

