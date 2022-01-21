The St. Joseph School District will resume classes Monday, Jan. 24.
Classes for the district had been canceled for the past week due to a high number of staff absences related to illnesses. While classes will be back in session on Monday, bus transportation will be limited as several employees still are not able to report to work.
Approximately 27 bus routes will be canceled on Monday and Tuesday, with the possibility that different routes could be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday. Parents are encouraged to find transportation alternatives, but if they can’t, they should contact their school and report student absences. Students will be excused from classes and time will be allotted for students to make up missed assignments.
The following bus routes are canceled on Monday and Tuesday: 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 25, 27, 34, 38, 41, 43, 46, 47, 54, 61, 62, 63, 65 and all bus routes for students who attend the St. Joseph Early Learning Center.
Parents who are not sure what their student’s bus route is should click www.sjsd.info/busroutes for more information.
Beginning Jan. 26, Early Release Days (Wednesdays) will be suspended for the remainder of the school year. Dismissal times on Wednesdays will be the same as the other days of the school week.
The district will continue to monitor the situation and provide updated information through its parent notification system, district website, www.sjsd.k12.mo.us, and news media.
