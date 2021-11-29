Students in individual local public schools will be required to wear face coverings in the event that 7% or more are excluded from in-person study because of COVID-19, the Board of Education ruled Monday.
The board adopted the new rules 5-2, with Rick Gilmore and Kenneth Reeder in dissent. At the present time, because schools have been closed for the previous week in observance of Thanksgiving, it is not clear if this mandate will apply to any particular school. The rules come at the recommendation of an ad-hoc committee composed of board members, administrators and delegates from two SJSD teacher groups.
For the sake of example, Board President Tami Pasley said, Robidoux Middle School likely would have been able to go through the entire 2020-21 academic year with no face coverings required, had the 7% rule then been in effect. The way it will work today is, if a given hypothetical school, having a population of 400, would experience 28 or more cases of COVID exclusion (infections plus quarantines), it would mask up.
"To me, going by building is far less disruptive as saying, 'We're going to do this as a whole district.' It's just that building until we can get it under control again," Pasley said.
Coordinator of Health Services Maria Burham is finalizing a plan whereby a student set for quarantine will be able to remain in class if COVID testing conducted by the district shows "negative" results. Board members agreed that this could significantly reduce student quarantine levels district wide, which as of Nov. 26 stood at 157.
The idea is known as Test to Stay. At present, the district maintains a clinic at Carden Park Elementary School, but that clinic is not yet capable of conducting sufficient COVID tests, on account of "supply chain" issues, board member Lori Witham explained. Assistant Superintendent Gabe Edgar said Burnham has received administration approval to implement it and that this will happen imminently.
Gilmore, who, along with Reeder, has been a persistent skeptic of mask mandates in the school setting, said he wanted to implement Test to Stay right away and observe its effects before changing policy again.
"And we don't know what will happen with the new omicron variant," Gilmore said, referencing a novel COVID-19 strain that became international news over the last week. "You know, I don't know. I'd like to find out."
Board member LaTonya Williams, explaining her vote in favor, called the new rules a worthy compromise. Kids can expect a quarantine stint to last eight to 10 days, and some students have been through several quarantines, in some cases with no apparent infection at all. That can't go on, Williams said.
"It's not like an all-or-nothing," she said. "It's meaning, until things are back under control."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.