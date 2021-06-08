Education leaders expect to sell just under $10 million in debt, ultimately backed by the federal government, to in part upgrade the three local high schools.

St. Joseph School District leaders explained on Tuesday that although the plan is structured like a 10-year bond issue — with a fixed 2.5% interest rate and a debt service plan that features payments in the range of $1.1 million to $1.3 million every six months — it is, as Dr. Doug Van Zyl said, “not a bond,” and no election will be required to authorize this plan. No matter what, taxes are not expected to shift as a consequence of what the district is doing. If everything conceivable goes wrong, the district’s budget will absorb a $9.6 million shortfall.

“It’s ... dollars that we’re getting from the federal government that have to be used toward air quality, air conditioning, that sort of thing,” the superintendent of schools said. “So, that’s where those dollars come from.”

The money would pay for work that will be led by Schneider Electric to fix infrastructure at the district’s three high schools and Hillyard Technical Center. A feature of this work is to install air conditioning in large spaces and update the tech center’s system.

But not everyone agrees with the plan as presented. Board of Education member Kenneth Reeder, who serves as chairman of the SJSD Finance Committee, voted “No” on the underlying plan in May and abstained Tuesday on authorizing this debt-certificate issue. It passed 6-0-1 in a special meeting of the full school board. At any rate, federal dollars first passed to relieve damage caused by COVID-19 are expected to come down the pike and pay all of the debt off on or before April 2023.

Under the 10-year contingency plan, SJSD is forecast to owe just under $11.14 million over the next 10 years. However, CEO Larry Hart said, the second tranche of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief dollars will allow for the certificates to be paid off by April of 2023.

“Just for the newly elected board members to know, we are required to operate as a fiduciary for the district,” Hart said. “That means we have to offer a proposal that we believe is in your best financial interests, that’s how we are regulated, and this plan is a prime example of that.”

The 10-year debt service plan is merely a contingency and the risk of it being needed is low, he said. The emergency relief dollars are enabled by the various stages of U.S. emergency COVID-19 relief funding, the most recent stage of which was passed in March and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

“To the best of my knowledge, this will be the first usage of ESSER funds by a school district on this scale by a school district within the state,” Hart said. “So, you’ll be ahead of the parade.”