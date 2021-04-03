St. Joseph Board of Education
A review of the April 6 candidates:
LaTonya Williams
Background: Executive director, Bartlett Center. Career nonprofit worker, communications professional, photographer. Political newcomer.
Platform: Pass Proposition CARE for the sake of funding schools, but immediately revisit the location of the next SJSD high school, and avoid closing schools as much as possible. Do more for the impoverished and disadvantages families in the school district.
Michelle Traster
Background: Missouri Western State University technology expert, educator. Ran for school board in last election, placed third. Write-in candidate, will not appear on ballot.
Platform: Reject Proposition CARE, and recognize that Benton and Lafayette high schools are beloved icons of the South Side and North End that are crucial to the long-term health of each respective neighborhood. Obtain more school funding.
Kenneth Reeder
Background: Property owner, investor, activist. Former educator. Frequently involved in local politics, events and meetings. Ran in the last election.
Platform: Reject Proposition CARE, as it does not address the core causes of inequity in the school district, rich vs. poor. Maintain high schools in the community as long as possible, redistribute kids. The American Family Insurance project is a boondoggle.
Colby Oyerly
Background: Restaurateur, businessman. Political newcomer.
Platform: Reject Proposition CARE, as the public demands a three-high-school system and respecting the will of the voters on this is Priority No. 1. Re-run a bond issue to sustain and improve current school buildings.
Larry Koch
Background: Retired public servant, involved in local government in various ways for years. Current board incumbent, first elected in 2018.
Platform: Pass Proposition CARE. We should avoid closing schools if we can, but the decline in student population and the state of the district’s buildings mean that we must stop “kicking the can” on these essential problems of over-supply and high expenses.
David Jordan
Background: Retired educator, teacher union leader, longtime public servant. Political newcomer.
Platform: Pass Proposition CARE, as local schools remain under-funded and unable to compete with regional standards, and meet state expectations. If voters reject the bond, the board must find some way to win the community’s support to get more revenue.
Rick Gehring
Background: Insurance agent, businessman. Appointed last year to serve out the term of board member Seth Wright, who stepped down. Political newcomer.
Platform: Pass Proposition CARE. As much as we may want a three-high school system, data shown to him since taking office indicates it is not possible to sustain. Money must be invested and expenses cut to account for decrease in student population.
David Foster
Background: Entrepreneur, investor, musician, community organizer. Political newcomer.
Platform: Pass Proposition CARE, as the data clearly show that the district cannot sustain a three-high school system. However, we are spending too much time talking about how the district is organized, and not enough about student health and success.
Lute Atieh
Background: Entrepreneur, businessman, investor. Current board incumbent, last elected in 2018 alongside Larry Koch and Seth Wright.
Platform: Pass Proposition CARE. Since he took office, the board has been consumed with arresting fiscal crises, responding to COVID-19, addressing a decline in student population, and improving outcomes for students. Now it’s time to reorganize, and grow.
