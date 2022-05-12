The St. Joseph Board of Education met Thursday to discuss a vacancy among its membership left by Lori Witham and to determine which candidates will move on to an interview process.
The board elected to interview five of the 10 applicants: David Jordan, David Mason, Tom Richmond, Dom Crabtree and Phil Vandel. Each candidate will have 15 minutes of interview time and will receive one question from each current board member. The person selected will serve until the end of Witham's term in April 2023.
Board President David Foster said there were many qualified applicants for the seat.
"We received some extraordinary applications. Obviously, there's only so much we can learn about a person on paper," Foster said. "So today, the Board of Education selected five out of 10 applicants to advance for an interview to fill the interim board seat. We'll get a chance to see their faces and hear their voices. Thank you to everyone who applied."
Foster also spoke about the diversity of qualifications each candidate brings to the table.
"Some of the candidates have more of a background in education, some of the candidates had more of a background in finance, some of the candidates had more of a background in community relations, and we had a wide variety," Foster said. "But from those 10, we narrowed it down to five, and I'm happy with the five that were narrowed down to."
Many board members shared a desire to ensure that whoever is selected has support from the St. Joseph community.
While the plan to fill Witham's vacancy did pass, it did not go without objection, as Kenneth Reeder said he wanted to hear from every applicant directly. Rick Gilmore also suggested only taking three interviews while providing unlimited interview time.
Interviews for the open seat will take place starting at 2 p.m. Monday, May 16, in the Troester Media Center Board Room, 3401 Renick St.
