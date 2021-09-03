With the St. Joseph Public Library offering only curbside services until St. Joseph is out of the red COVID-19 risk zone for seven days straight, staff members have added a new interactive program for kids.
Beginning Sept. 5, the library will be posting videos to Facebook and its website as well as providing kits for kids to participate. Checkers Library TV will have weekly videos throughout the fall providing an interactive learning experience for children.
Crystal Stuck, a St. Joseph Public Library outreach librarian, said the video addition will allow a fun program to be available for kids as they have not been able to come to the library for sessions due to the ongoing pandemic.
"Throughout this whole COVID time, we've been trying to find alternatives to in-house programming. And up until this point, our staff have done that programming, and we will continue to do that programming," Stuck said.
Stuck said that she is intrigued by the new program, titled “The Reading Road Trip: Full STEAM Ahead,” which is a weekly 12-minute television show.
"It just looks very entertaining. It's a very polished program with music and stories and science, and they bring in experts like doctors and firefighters and all of that, so they do a little more than we would be able to do on our own," Stuck said.
The videos will be posted on Sundays through the St. Joseph Library's Facebook page and on the website sjpl.lib.mo.us/ctv.
