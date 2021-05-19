Visitors to the St. Joseph Museums may see a few new faces this summer after five interns have started work.
Interviews for internships started in February after Danielle McGaughy set up the Robert and Cecilia McGaughy Black Archives Diversity and Inclusion Internship to sponsor an individual.
Sara Wilson, the executive director, said the museums received 10 applications, and so it was difficult to just chose just one person. The museum was able to arrange for four other interns to be sponsored by the Missouri Humanities Council, Wilson said.
"It's an indication (that) one person like Danielle McGaughy stepping up to say, 'I want to do this,' and how that can grow exponentially into now we have five interns," Wilson said.
Wilson said each intern has a unique background, ranging from a sophomore to another person who is in between getting her first and second college degrees.
"They're all going to get a little taste of each section, but each student has been assigned a staff mentor," Wilson said.
April Cowan, a sophomore at Missouri Western and an intern at the St. Joseph Museums, said as an artist herself, she wants to help set up exhibits so visitors can connect with artwork and artifacts.
"I really am interested in learning how to put together an exhibition that everyone can view and understand in a way that evokes emotion because that's kind of one of the most personal things to me is how artwork makes people feel," Cowan said. "Because when I make my artwork ... I always want to make something that makes people feel."
Solveig Klarin, who is pursuing a master’s degree in history at the University of Missouri -- Kansas City, said she is interested in the education and interpretation aspect.
"I think museums are a very tangible way to experience the past, which is partly why I'm so excited about this internship. I think it's gonna really help me figure out different ways to communicate that love of history that I have, and sort of the passion for learning and hopefully continue to inspire other people to learn and experience history," Klarin said.
The other interns include Cameron Masseion, Keevan Gibson and Ruquael Williams.
