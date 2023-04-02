A St. Joseph School District librarian is being recognized on a national level.
Melissa Corey, library media specialist at Robidoux Middle School, has been named a finalist for the School Library Journal’s 2023 School Librarian of the Year award. Every year, one winner and two finalists are chosen from libraries across the country.
Corey said there are many great librarians in the St. Joseph School District and across the state, and this recognition is about more than just her.
“We are all, as school librarians, so much better together,” Corey said. “We share resources, we share ideas, we collaborate. So it’s really not just about one person, it’s about this community that exists online of school librarians, (Missouri Association of School Librarians) members, of our district librarians that are always more than willing to share and collaborate.”
According to School Library Journal, Corey was chosen due to her effort to increase access to books and create a diverse collection.
She was nominated for the award by Robidoux social studies teacher Marta Sansone. Sansone said it’s evident that Corey’s goal is to get a book into every student’s hands.
“She gives her heart and her soul to this building. I consider the library our happy place in the building,” Sansone said. “Melissa encourages the love of reading for all of our students.”
Corey is the only library staff member at Robidoux Middle School, which serves about 400 students in grades 6 to 8. To create easier access to reading, she began offering free book fairs for students. Now twice a year, students can get three free books at the school book fair.
“I think it’s really important for students to own books, to have books in their home,” Corey said. “There’s a lot of research that constantly having books available increases educational outcome.”
In the past few years, Corey has expanded the library’s collection and created room for many different voices, including African-American, Asian-American, LGBTQ+ literature and more. She said having diverse books is extremely important to connect and engage with readers.
“It’s really important for me that students are able to find books that serve as mirrors, windows and sliding-glass doors to the experiences that we have in their world,” Corey said. “So, either a book mirrors what they are going through, it’s a window into the world of what somebody else is experiencing or the truly immersive books allow you to step through a sliding-glass door and experience and empathize with characters that may not look like you or live the same kind of life as you.”
Along with free book fairs and a diverse collection, Corey also offers enrichment activities for students, makes visual book lists for recommendations, collaborates with teachers to help enhance lessons and serves as president of the Missouri Association of School Librarians.
The 2023 School Librarian of the Year award is sponsored by Scholastic, and as a result of being recognized as a finalist, Corey will be awarded a $250 Power of Story collection and a year-long subscription to a Scholastic digital program for the Robidoux Middle School library.
In a statement from Kathy Ishizuka, editor in chief of School Library Journal, Ishizuka explained why Corey was chosen as a finalist.
“Melissa goes above and beyond to serve students,” Ishizuka said. “What stood out to us? A book fair that enabled the school to offer every student three titles of their choice, free of charge. Her dedication to updating the library collection, seeking out books that reflect and affirm diverse people and experiences, which foster empathy in all young readers. Melissa has been active in standing up for the profession and the freedom to read, founding the Missouri Allies of School Librarians. Like many librarians, she is forced to supplement a meager budget through grants. Imagine what she could do with adequate funding?”
