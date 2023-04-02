Local librarian named finalist for national award
A St. Joseph School District librarian is being recognized on a national level.

Melissa Corey, library media specialist at Robidoux Middle School, has been named a finalist for the School Library Journal’s 2023 School Librarian of the Year award. Every year, one winner and two finalists are chosen from libraries across the country.

