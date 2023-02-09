School usually gets canceled at least once before February, so the sudden winter weather overnight on Wednesday came as a special surprise.
The unique nature of the more than 3 inches of dense, wet snow that fell upon St. Joseph's mostly untreated roads all but guaranteed there would be no class. But it became clear enough that this won't be a repeat event, given temperatures were consistently above the freezing point on Thursday.
That did create an ideal sledding environment with smooth, liquid surfaces at favored spots like the slope that descends west to St. Patrick Catholic Church, from the overlook at Carden Park Elementary.
Lakohl Moore, a Central High School freshman, said she comes to that spot often to watch the sunset.
"It's a beautiful view, and you can go so fast right now," she said.
Her brothers were among those who also had the opportunity to sled.
"I think snow days bring family together because you all just kind of play around and have fun," Moore said. "And I love winter because of how the snow looks on the trees. It's just kind of pretty to me."
Carden Park fifth grader Marquis Griffin spent most of the morning aboard his rectangular toboggan, although, of course, the hill is just as hard to climb back up as it is fun to ride down.
"It's so fun to go sledding down this giant hill right here," Griffin said. "I can't imagine a better time have right here with my siblings ... I like school, I really like social studies, but it's fun."
The district budgets for six complete days per year to allow for winter cancellations, with additional flexibility possible because of online learning systems.
Since this was the first snow day of the academic year — the first to occur since March 2022, in fact — there is no possibility yet of failing to meet the state's minimum standard of 174 days and 1,044 hours of instruction. In light of that, David Foster, president of the Board of Education, was among those who accompanied the kids at another well-known sledding spot, the steep slope facing north from the backside of Truman Middle School.
