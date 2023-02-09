Lakohl Moore

School usually gets canceled at least once before February, so the sudden winter weather overnight on Wednesday came as a special surprise.

The unique nature of the more than 3 inches of dense, wet snow that fell upon St. Joseph's mostly untreated roads all but guaranteed there would be no class. But it became clear enough that this won't be a repeat event, given temperatures were consistently above the freezing point on Thursday.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

