St. Joseph Christian School is detailing a planned expansion of its campus in the northeast part of town as the institution has seen a trend of regular growth.

With reference to six "tentative phases" of construction at 5401 Gene Field Road, Rose Dunlap and Danny Maggart appeared in a social media video released Tuesday to explain what the non-denominational academy is planning. The first phase is represented by the addition of seven classrooms, color-coded green in a map included in the video, which supplement the elementary section of the school and the Lions Athletic Complex. Work is already underway, said Dunlap, SJCS elementary principal and co-superintendent.

"We've got families coming who desire a Christian education, and we don't want to have to turn those families away," she said. "So, while we want to maintain what we have here at St. Joseph Christian School, we don't want to lose a thing as we grow. We do want to be able to get Christian education for more families in our community, so we're excited that God is allowing us to move forward in this way."

Maggart cited the school's theme selection of Scripture for this year, Isaiah 40:8: “The grass withers and the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever.”

"And even though we're very excited about the numbers that are coming to St. Joseph Christian School, our main focus is going to remain on standing firm on the truth of God's word," said Maggart, SJCS secondary principal and co-superintendent.