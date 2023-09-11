A new initiative to reduce student distractions is in place at St. Joseph Christian School.

The school, like most of its peer education campuses, has previously restricted phone use during classroom hours. However, its leaders found that enforcement of this policy had been ineffective. Starting with the first day of school this past August, students are now required to surrender any devices they may be carrying when they arrive to their first classroom of the day. The phones are placed in a cabinet under lock and key until the students are ready to go home.

