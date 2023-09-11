A collection of mobile devices is seen on Monday at St. Joseph Christian School in the classroom of teacher Andrew McDonald. As of this school year, the keeping of any device on a student’s person during school hours is entirely prohibited.
A new initiative to reduce student distractions is in place at St. Joseph Christian School.
The school, like most of its peer education campuses, has previously restricted phone use during classroom hours. However, its leaders found that enforcement of this policy had been ineffective. Starting with the first day of school this past August, students are now required to surrender any devices they may be carrying when they arrive to their first classroom of the day. The phones are placed in a cabinet under lock and key until the students are ready to go home.
“I think a lot of kids were very upset,” said Chloe Burnham, a St. Joseph Christian high school senior. “But, I think overall it was such a good decision because I don’t think kids need their phones in school when they’re supposed to be learning.”
The big idea here is, students who are given the opportunity to use phones when they’re not supposed to will find ways to do so, no matter how closely they are monitored.
Andrew McDonald, who leads high school level instruction on the Holy Bible, said students would go and use their phones in the bathroom, for example. There is a question of communication with loved ones, but McDonald said past generations did just fine with parents calling the office to speak to their child. So it should be today, he said.
“More than anything, it encourages social interaction, so instead of lunch when they’re getting their fix on their phones, they’re talking to each other and you know, just being a community together and being social,” McDonald said.
The St. Joseph School District bans phone use during class time but permits students to keep their phones available, should a need arise. It has implemented a stricter policy, not unlike St. Joseph Christian’s, starting this year at Webster Alternative School; homeroom teachers lock the devices up all day long.
Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis said there is no plan to expand the stricter policy beyond Webster, where students can be sent for bad behavior and other challenges. Among other considerations, the management of phones in lockup at every other building would be too difficult, she said.
“In our research, (taking away phones) is typical in alternative schools,” she said. “Raytown and Independence have similar procedures.”
