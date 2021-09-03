In growing its student body more than 20% during the past year, with expectations that this is an accelerating trend, St. Joseph Christian School is looking to a bright future.
This year, there are 49 preschoolers, 221 kids in kindergarten through sixth grade and 169 secondary school students in grades 7-12, pushing total enrollment at St. Joseph Christian past 400 for the first time. The pre-K through 12th grade total for last year was 353. Most of the growth has occurred in the elementary school category, according to Secondary Principal Danny Maggart.
"We're just glad to be an option here in St. Joe," he said. "And when people are looking at this community, we're happy to be a Christian school, if that's something that they're interested in. We feel like we have a good product here. We can always get better, of course, but we're glad to be something that might draw families into the community."
This is all happening as co-superintendents Maggart and Rose Dunlap recently initiated a multiphase expansion program that will see new campus facilities open by this year's Christmas break. The school's progress has been fueled by a deep network of alumni, families and donors, most prominently the Stanley M. Herzog Foundation, which announced it is awarding grants totaling just under $2.76 million to St. Joseph Christian and five other schools in Missouri, Kansas and Tennessee.
A reputation among families of a dedicated faith tradition has become well established since the founding of St. Joseph Christian in 1988. New 11th grader Taylor Blevins, whose father Josh Blevins is the senior pastor at Grace Evangelical Church, said she felt right at home when she arrived earlier this year from Chino Hills, California.
"For me personally, having a Christian influence in my high school experience is very important, because I feel like in high school you're very vulnerable. These are your most formative years when you're shaping how your life is going to be," she said. "You're learning what path you're going to take ... Since coming to the school, it's honestly made the transition of moving in the middle of high school very easy."
Kellen Dunn, also a new 11th grader at St. Joseph Christian, had been studying at Jefferson City High School. He had a good experience there, he said, but he missed the familiar environment of religious-based education at that community's Trinity Lutheran School for grades K-8.
"My parents knew some people that went here before," Dunn said. "And they told us that if we ever move here, we should go here because they really like this school because it's a good education."
