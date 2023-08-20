One of the most influential people in a student's life can be a school counselor who helps outline his or her next steps in life.
However, like many jobs post-COVID, schools have been struggling to find counselors to fill those vital roles. Missouri, in particular, has seen struggles in filling such positions.
However, the St. Joseph School District seems to be bucking that trend with only one such vacancy as the 2023-24 academic year approaches.
"We've been able to add some new counseling positions, especially in some of our elementary buildings," said Elizabeth Chase, coordinator of counseling services. "We work to keep a good ratio of the number of counselors who are managing the number of students. We currently have one opening, a second counselor in one of our elementary buildings."
In recent years, the position of school counselor has seen changes. While it used to focus mainly on guidance for a student's next step, the job now includes support in other ways.
"We are learning to be school counselors," Chase said. "Those programs now encompass a lot more of mental health, education and the professional development. It is heavily focused on mental health so that we can meet those needs of our students."
For Chase, a 14-year counselor at Central High School, the opportunity to make that kind of impact on a young person's life is special.
"I love watching students be able to achieve things that they didn't know were possible for them," Chase said. "I love seeing them develop some resilience, some tenacity. Those things are really important and those are the types of skills that will carry them to success beyond when they leave us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.