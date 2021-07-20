The St. Joseph Public Library is restricting operations as a COVID-19 precaution, while making allowances for certain services to be provided by appointment only.
Mary Beth Revels, director of the St. Joseph Public Library, said in a news release that the move comes "out of a concern for the health and safety of patrons and staff, and in accordance with the library’s Epidemic and Public Emergency Policy." A method in use nationwide, originally prepared by scholars at Harvard and Brown universities, defines Buchanan County as in a "red" status of local COVID-19 infections. Revels said that until the county improves to seven straight days of "orange" status, most in-person library services shall not be available as they normally are to the public.
Patrons who are in need of services are advised to contact a branch by phone or email notices@sjpl.lib.mo.us. Computer and notary services are available by appointment at the East Hills location, 502 N. Woodbine Rd., and the Downtown location, 926 Felix St. Call 816-236-2136 for East Hills and 816-232-7729 for Downtown. For checking out items, patrons are asked to request items in advance for contactless pickup by appointment, or indicate topics of interest for staff to pick out related materials.
Various digital services available to anyone in any location are available by visiting https://sjpl.lib.mo.us. The latest library status information will always be posted online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.